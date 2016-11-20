The Commercial Branch of the Salem Railway Division will undertake full-fledged ticket checking drive in all passenger trains that originate / terminate / pass through the division in all railway stations, including fortress (covering all entry / exit points of the stations), for the next three days, starting from November 20.

This special drive is being conducted to prevent passengers from travelling in trains without valid ticket or entering the station premises without valid platform ticket, a press release issued from the Salem Railway Division on Saturday said.