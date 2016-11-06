Centre, State should open the road for traffic: G.K. Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G. K. Vasan has urged the Centre to throw open the newly laid road to Dhanushkodi and introduce day time express train to Chennai in memory of former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said it was more than two months since the 9.5-km-long road from Muhuntharayar Chathiram to Dhanushkodi and upto Arichalmunai was laid by the National highways but it remained closed.

Considering the interests of scores of pilgrims who visited the island, and wanted to visit Dhanushkodi to complete their pilgrimage, the Centre and State governments should come forward and open the road for traffic, he said.

Mr. Vasan said Mr. Kalam wanted the Indian Railways to introduce a day time express train to Chennai with cold storage facilities to transport fish and name the train as ‘Pamban Express,’ while addressing the centenary celebration of Pamban rail bridge in January 2014, but the Railways has not taken any step to fulfil his wishes. He also urged the State government to clear the hurdles for procuring patta lands, earmarked for the 1600 MW thermal power plant at Uppur. After awarding the tender to BHEL, early this year not much headway has been made, he pointed out.

It was a matter of concern that a sustainable solution to the fishermen issue continued to elude even after several rounds of talks, he said and urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Lankan government and protect the interests of the fisherfolk.

Pointing out that a farmer in Thiruthuraipoondi has committed suicide, he said farmers in the delta region could be assured of their livelihood only if the Centre constituted the Cauvery Management Board. The farmers could not cultivate their kuruvai and samba crops for the last five years, he said.

Answering a question, he said the TMC as per the decision taken earlier, would contest the coming local body elections on its own. Partymen would have local-level adjustments with friendly parties and ‘it goes without saying,’” he said.

He said a like-minded party would merge with the TMC in Chennai on November 10.