The competitions on World Thrift Day organised by the Department of Small Savings here recently evoked an overwhelming response from school students.

Four events were held in which about 150 students from across the district participated and exhibited their talent in dance, elocution, essay-writing and drama events.

The theme was ‘Ways and means for ensuring savings.’ Collector S. Palanisamy gave away prizes and certificates to winners.

The objective of the event was to inculcate the habit of savings among students.

The events were organised in co-ordination with the Education Department.