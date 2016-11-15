Centre implementing “anti-people policies”: G. Ramakrishnan

The valedictory function of the three-day special State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was held here on Monday.

Addressing the media persons on the occasion, G. Ramakrishnan, State secretary, said while the Central Government had been acting against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, the State government was supporting it. The Supreme Court ordered formation of Cauvery Management Board, but the Centre had ignored the order and did not take any efforts on the directive. The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre had betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu.

He said the State administration was paralysed and the Madras High Court had indicated it. On the other side, the Central Government was swiftly implementing “anti-people policies” such as privatisation of public sector units and liberalisation. The government, cooperative and private-run sugar mills were yet to settle three-year dues of over Rs. 1,850 crore to sugarcane farmers. No step had been taken by the State government to resolve this crisis, he charged.

Mr. Ramakrishnan further said the government had not fixed procurement price for sugarcane this year. The State government had given its nod for Uday Scheme, which privatised power generation and distribution. It would further lead to an increase in power consumption tariff and government’s debt burden.

He said several government schools were being closed. It became tough for the students hailing from poor economic background to access education as they could hardly pay the escalating tuition fee in private schools. The chances for medical aspirants were bleak as the State government favoured the common entrance test to pursue medicine, he stated.

Candidates from Tamil had also been losing their opportunities in most of the competitive exams as question papers were set in Hindi and English.

The CPI (M) leader said Tamil Nadu was witnessing a spate in crimes involving hired killers. He also stated that no concrete action was taken against the perpetrators of honour killings and atrocities against Dalits. The party passed resolutions seeking action in all these issues during the conference. Protests would be staged in front of Central and State Government offices in Tamil Nadu on December 20, demanding formation of Cauvery Management Board, check on rise in prices of essential commodities, creation of more jobs and declaration of Tamil Nadu “drought-hit”, he said.