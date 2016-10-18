Three youths were arrested on the charge of raping a college girl in a private lodge in Nagercoil on Monday.

Police sources said that the girl studying in second year undergraduate course in a college in Nagercoil was missing from her residence at Thikkanancode on October 13.

Meanwhile, she was found crying in a room of the lodge on Monday.

Inquiry revealed that she had allegedly eloped with Brijith alias Suresh (27) of Kuzhithurai.

After staying in various places, they came to the lodge in Nagercoil with the help of Suresh’s friends two days ago.

The girl alleged that she was raped by Suresh and his friends Dinesh, Gopal and Gnana Praveen.

On the basis of girl’s deposition, Vadaseri police took into custody of Suresh, Dinesh and Gopal.

Search is on for Gnana Praveen. Further inquiry is on.