Three women injured

Three women were injured as they slipped from the Tiruchendur-Pollachi passenger train at Dindigul railway station on Saturday night. The injured - Satya (19) and her relatives Kavitha (28) and Nitya (22) of Pollachi – were rushed to the Dindigul GH for treatment.

Police said that the train reached Dindigul at 8 p.m., two hours behind schedule due to signal problem at Virudhunagar. When the train departed from the station, the three women tried to board the train but they slipped and fell on the platform. Satya suffered fracture and the other two received minor injuries. The women were going to Pollachi from Dindigul.