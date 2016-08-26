MoEF suggests the officials explain in person details of the site in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has selected Tharaikudi, Kannirajapuram and Narippaiyur villages in the coastal Kadaladi block in the district as alternative site for establishing 4000 MW thermal power project at a cost of Rs. 24,000 crore.

After Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced the establishment of the mega power project on the floor of the Assembly on September 1, 2015, TANGEDCO gave its approval in its board meeting held on September 30, 2015 for executing the project under the State sector.

Initially, TANGEDCO proposed to establish the project at Kondanallampatti village and requested the Collector to reserve 2,000 acres of land in the village. As the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) insisted that TANGEDCO should present three alternative sites for giving environment clearance, it selected two more sites with the help of the Collector.

After selecting three sites, including Valinokkam and Srikakulam villages, TANGEDCO appointed a consultant to carry out the feasibility study and based on its report, it selected Tharaikudi, Kannirajapuram and Narippaiyur villages for establishing the project, official sources here said.

A few months ago, TANGEDCO approached the MoEF for obtaining Terms of References (TOR) for finalising the site and the Ministry, in its recent communication, suggested that the officials appear for an interview in Delhi on August 30 and explain the details of the site, the sources said.

After TANGEDCO presented its views, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the MoEF would decide on the suitability of the site and accord approval for it, the sources said.

As Tharaikudi, Kannirajapuram and Narippaiyur villages could be finalised, TANGEDCO requested the district administration to reserve 902.36 hectares of land in the villages, the sources added.

After obtaining TOR from the MoEF, TANGEDCO would initiate land acquisition process at the site recommended by the Ministry.

TANGEDCO was also establishing a 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Plant at Uppur, Valamavoor and Thirupalaikudi villages in Thiruvadanai block in the district on an outlay of Rs. 9,600 crore, the sources pointed out.