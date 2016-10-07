The Additional District Sessions Court (Fast Track Court) in Paramakudi has convicted three members of a family - a man, his wife and son and awarded them life sentence in a five-year-old murder case. Holding that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and the accused had committed the grave offence, Additional District Judge M. P. Ram convicted the three accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment, while pronouncing the judgement on Wednesday.

The judge held first accused A. Ramar (51) guilty under section 302 (murder), Indian Penal Code (IPC), his wife R. Jayalakshmi (47) and son R. Saravanan alias Saravanakumar (30) under section 342 (wrongful confinement) read with 302, IPC and. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on the first accused and Rs. 10,000 each on the second and third accused. They should under go three more years of imprisonment if they failed to pay the fine, the judge said. After the pronouncement of the verdict, the accused were lodged in Madurai central prison. The prosecution case was that Ramar had illicit relationship with his sister-in-law and developed grudge against J. Selvaraj (35), the deceased, after he made his sister-in-law’s husband to question him. On March 4, 2011, he stabbed Selvaraj to death with a spear, while his wife and son held him, the prosecution said. The murder took place near his house at Vellapatti near Naripaiyur. Public Prosecutor P. C. Venkatesan said the prosecution had cited 14 witnesses, 11 documents and nine material evidences.