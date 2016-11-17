Three of a family from Andhra Pradesh were killed and another injured when the car in which they were travelling hit a road divider and overturned at Kiliyanur near here on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Anjaneyalu Chetty (60), his wife Ganga Bai (54) and son Rohini Kumar (35) of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the accident occurred at around 8.30 a.m. Anjaneyalu was travelling along with his family to Aravind Eye Hospital in Puducherry for his treatment. When they reached Kiliyanur, the car driver Mohanakrishnan (31) lost control of the vehicle and hit a road divider.

The car overturned, killing Anjaneyalu and Rohini on the spot.