Three members of a family were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling in hit a roadside tree at Ilamangalam near Pennadam in the early hours of Monday.

The names of the deceased were given as R. Revathy (41), Sakthivel (16) and Shantha (74) of Pennadam.

The injured, R. Sundarrajan (56) and his daughter Keerthiswari (13), have been shifted to the Thittakudi Government Hospital and later referred to the Perambalur Government Hospital.

Police said Sundarrajan who had returned from Muscat on vacation for Deepavali was travelling along with his family from Rameswaram to Pennadam.

When they reached Ilamangalam, Sundarrajan who was at the wheel lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree.

The police have registered a case under Section 279, 337 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code.