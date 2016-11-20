Three members of a family were found dead on the railway track at Ulundurpet near here on Saturday.

The Railway police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The deceased have been identified as Sagayapal 43-year-old Marlin Mathew, his 37-year-old wife Shanthini and his 60-year-old father-in-law Chellaya of Thirumalaipuram in Theni district.

The Railway police suspect that the trio jumped in front of a speeding train.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, the personnel said.

The mangled remains of all the three persons were found scattered along the railway track near the Ulundurpet railway station.

The Railway police has been registered a case and further investigations are underway.