Three members of a family, including a toddler, were killed in a road accident near Sholinghur on Thursday night.

According to the police, Venkatesan (29), a resident of Paradarami village, was riding a motorbike with his wife Kumudha alias Yamini (25) and son Gokulraj in the pillion. The trio was travelling from Sholinghur to Walajah.

When they neared Perunkanchi, Venkatesan tried to overtake a lorry but ended up colliding head-on with another two-wheeler. While Yamini and Gokulraj succumbed to injuries on the spot, Venkatesan died at the government hospital at Walajah.

The Kondampalayam police has registered a case.