Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide at Vellakoil near here on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sadasivam (52), a yarn trader, his wife Poovathal (45) and their daughter Thilagavathi (25).

Police sources said that the three were found hanging inside their farm house.

Inquiry

Initial inquiry revealed that some issues related to the marriage planned for Thilagavathi was bothering the family.

People with suicidal tendency could contact the helpline number of Sneha (044-24640050).