Marine Police of Coastal Security Group (CSG) have arrested three Sri Lankan fishermen along with their fibre glass fishing boat on a charge of poaching in Indian waters. The police said the fishermen — R. Arulnesan (25) and his brother R. Devanesan alias Thambu from Kallikulam in Vavuniya, and V. VIji (25) from Talaimannar — were fishing on the high seas when they ran out of fuel and drifted into Indian waters.

The three fishermen tried to sail back into Sri Lankan waters but could not get fuel from Indian fishermen. A Marine Police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaya Baskar, arrested them near first islet off Arichalmunani.

They were held under Sections 3, 7, 10 and 14 of the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981.

The police also seized the fishing boat, which had about 100 kg of catch, fishing nets and other paraphernalia.

The fishermen were produced before Judicial Magistrate I Inba Karthik, who is in-charge of the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here, and were remanded in judicial custody till November 5.

They were taken to Chennai to be lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, the police said.