Three persons, including a child, were killed when a car hit a parapet of a bridge at Kaduvetti near Jayankondam on Chennai-Kumabakonam road on Sunday.

Sources said the occupants of the car were on their way to Kumabakonam from Chennai on a pilgrimage.

The deceased were identified as Aravind (30), his son Saswanth (1) and Santhoshi (29) wife of Muralikrishnan. They belonged to Karthikapuram of Madipakkam in Chennai.

After a first aid at Jayankondam Government Hospital, the injured Muralikrishnan and two others, were taken to a private hospital in Tiruchi for treatment.