Three persons were killed in a road accident near Dusi in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday night.

According to police, R. Venkatesan (20), C. Vignesh (16) and P. Dinakaran (18) of Kunnavakkam colony were riding on a two-wheeler to their village from Kancheepuram. A government bus that was plying from Kancheepuram to Cheyyar hit the two-wheeler near Dusi.

The trio succumbed to injuries, following which their relatives staged a road roko on the Kancheepuram-Cheyyar State Highway for an hour. Police personnel pacified the protesters.