Three persons were killed in separate accidents reported in various parts of the district.

In the first accident, two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus near Komarapalayam here on Monday. The deceased were identified as Tirupathi (28) of Tirupattur in Vellore district and Senthil Kumar (34) of Sathyapuri in Kumarapalayam. The incident occurred when the motorcycle hit a bus coming from Puducherry on Kottaimedu Bypass. While on the road, the bus from Puducherry to Ernakulam hit their vehicle. While Senthil Kumar died on the spot, Tirupathi was admitted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital who died later. Kumarapalayam police registered a case.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old youth was crushed under the wheels of a mini-bus in Tiruchengodu here on Monday.