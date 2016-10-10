Three youths, all residents of Chennai, were killed and five others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree at Thandarayankuppam near Kottakuppam on Sunday.

The names of the dead were given as K. Moorthy, E. Vignesh and K. Rajesh. The accident occurred around 2.30 a.m.

Police said eight persons from Chennai were travelling in a SUV to Puducherry. When the car reached Thandarayankuppam, driver Dhanasekaran tried to avoid a stray dog.

He lost control and the vehicle hit a roadside tree.

The injured have been admitted to JIPMER hospital.