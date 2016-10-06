Three brothers have been arrested by the Commercial Street police in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old history-sheeter at Shivajinagar on October 1.

The arrested are Nazir (25), Ghazi (24) and Nazim, (21).

The police said the victim, Ilyas, who had been arrested in connection with a murder in Hennur police jurisdiction and was out on bail, had eloped with the sister of the accused.

He returned after a week and sent the girl home.

The girl’s family, which had filed an abduction and rape case, tried to reconcile by asking Ilyas to marry her. He, however, refused the proposa .

Enraged by this, the accused decided to take a revenge, according to the police.

They saw Ilyas having tea at a roadside shop near Chota Maidan in Shivajinagar on October 1, chased him and hacked him to death, the police said.