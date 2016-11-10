Three persons, including the house owner, were arrested for their negligence that led to the death of two workers here on Tuesday.

Workers Raja (35) and Mani (37) entered the underground water tank in Reddiyur in the city and died of asphyxiation. Another worker Sathyaraj (22), who also fainted inside the tanks, was rescued and is undergoing treatment at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Relatives of the victims demanded action against the house owner C. Srinivasan and staged protest in the hospital. Postmortem was done on Wednesday. But relatives refused to receive the body and demanded compensation. The police held talks with them and pacified them. Later, they received the bodies and left.

The police registered a case under Sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC and arrested Srinivasan, contractor Sakthivel and foreman Saravanan.