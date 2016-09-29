The police have arrested three persons, including the correspondent of a residential school for dropouts run by a non-governmental organisation, in connection with the death of two students on the school premises on September 4.

The arrested have been identified as Selvaraj (50), the school correspondent, Rajeswari (24), school teacher and Radha (60), a farmer.

Ayyanar (8), studying in Class III in the Annai Theresa Residential School run by Annai Theresa Trust, and Rajadurai (11), a Class VIII student died in the school on September 4.

The post-mortem report revealed the presence of a pesticide in the victims. Investigations by the police revealed that Radha, a farmer, had sprayed pesticide on his farm located adjacent to the school premises and abandoned the empty can without properly disposing it of.

The victims had consumed water from the can and died due to severe pesticide poisoning, the post-mortem report said.