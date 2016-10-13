Three days after the explosion in a cracker godown in Thuruvai near Vanur that claimed five lives, revenue authorities on Wednesday sealed three cracker godowns for violation of rules and regulations.

It may be recalled that the district administration had formed a three-member committee at all the revenue divisions to inspect firecracker units under their jurisdiction. A team of officials inspected three cracker godowns at Katrampakkam and Kilapakkam in the district and sealed them for violation of rules and norms.