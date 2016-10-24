Three persons were killed in three different accidents that occurred in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

Vijay (21), an engineering student from Pannikuzhi village near Eraniel, was killed after his bike dashed against another bike from behind near Payankuzhi. Police sources said Vijay could not control his vehicle and stop it when the rider of the bike going ahead of him suddenly applied breaks.

Vijay was rushed to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH), where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

In the second incident, the bike which Narayana Perumal (66) of Osaravilai was riding dashed against another bike coming in the opposite direction near Malaianinthan Kudiyiruppu.

Narayana Perumal died on the spot.

In another accident, Vairavan (75) of Kulathur near Nagercoil sustained injuries when his bike skidded off the road near Chettikulam. He succumbed to his injuries at the KGMCH.