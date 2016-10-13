Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in a case of sexual assault on a 11-year-old girl here.

The accused Sarathkumar(27), his mother Priya, and his friend Manikandan (30) were arrested based on the complaint from an Assamese migrant family here.

According to the complaint, the girl along with her younger brother and sister had gone to a temple on the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday evening. On their way back, Priya had chatted with the little girl, while the latter’s siblings went home. The girl had not returned home and the siblings told their parents that she had been talking to Priya.

However, when the parents went looking for their daughter, the woman had denied meeting her. Later, the girl returned home and narrated the assault to her parents. A complaint was lodged with the All Women's Police Station, Hosur. Priya and the others were arrested and remanded.