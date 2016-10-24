Seventy-four sovereigns of stolen gold ornaments were recovered by the police on Sunday and three persons hailing from Cumbum in Theni district were arrested, police sources said.

The accused were caught during an intensive police patrolling in Mandaicaud Pudur on Friday night.

A police team led by Colachel Inspector Sivaraj Pillai found five persons wandering suspiciously near Mandaicaud and on seeing the police they started fleeing. The team chased and arrested three persons – Velukumar alias Velu (30), Karumalaian alias Karumalai (42) and Nagiah alias Nagaraj (41) hailing from Kuppamedu in Cumbum. The other two escaped.

Inquiries revealed that the gang was involved in many chain snatching and house breaking incidents in Colachel and Simon Colony.