Thousands of devotees witnessed the ‘Soorasamharam’ festival - the annihilation of ‘asuras,’ - which was celebrated with religious fervour on four Giri Veedhis of Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple here on Saturday evening. After special pujas, Lord Chinnakumaraswamy received the holy lance from Sri Malai Kozhunghu Amman at the hill temple around 3 p.m. and came down to the foothills to destroy the asuras around 5.45 p.m. The sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple was closed after the lance receiving ceremony.

Goddesses Valli and Deivanai were also brought from Sri Periya Nayaki Amman Temple to Sri Padhavinayagar Temple, near the foothill. Meanwhile, special pujas were performed to Parasakthi lance at Thiru Avinangudi temple. With lethal weapons, the Lord ascended on the peacock mount and reached the battle field. Led by his war general Veerabahu, the army was kept ready to take on Gajamugan alias Tarakasuran on the North Giri Street. Before the commencement of the war, the general held last minute peace talks with asuras and advised him to surrender before the Lord. But Tarakasuran refused to oblige and chose to fight.

In a fiery battle, Lord Muruga, along with a big army, annihilated Tarakasuran around 7.15 p.m. and proceeded to the East Giri Veedhi to kill Banugopan.

After slaying Banugopan, Lord Chinnakumarasamy destroyed Singamugan who intercepted him on South Giri Veedhi. At last, Surapadman was killed on West Giri Street. The triumph over ‘asuras’ was celebrated at Ariyar Mandapam near Sri Padhavinayagar Temple. Special pujas were performed to Lord Chinnakumarasamy to calm the Lord down.

Devotees started thronging North Giri Veedhi since evening. Sufficient police force had been deployed on the Giri Veedhis to ensure adequate security to devotees. Tirukalyanam (celestial wedding) with Sri Deivanai will take place at the hill temple between 10.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and at Sri Periya Nayaki Amman temple in Palani town between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday. With the celestial wedding, the seven-day kanda Sashti festival will come to an end.