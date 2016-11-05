Thousands participate in temple car festival

On the run:Devotees pulling the temple car at Sikkal in Nagapattinam district on Friday.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

A large number of devotees pulled the Sikkal Sri Singaravelar temple car as part of the Kanda Sashti festival here on Friday.

The Sashti festival commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag on October 31 and the car festival signifies the fifth day celebrations.

The idol of Sri Singaravelar, along with his consorts Sri Valli and Sri Deivanai, was brought to the newly-made temple car at about 7 a.m. where special pujas were performed.

At 7.30 a.m., the devotees pulled the car amidst religious fervour. District Collector S. Palanisamy was among those who were present. A local holiday had been declared for the district.

The temple, dedicated to Sri Navaneetheswarar and His Consort Sri Velnedunkanni, is noted for the Kanda Sashti festival when Lord Singaravelar, gets the ‘vel’ from Sri Velnedunkanni for the ‘Soora Samharam,’ which falls on Saturday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for this important ritual. The ‘vel’ would later be taken to Tiruchendur.

Bandobust was provided all around the temple. Superintendent of Police M.Durai and Rani, Executive Officer of the temple supervised the arrangements.