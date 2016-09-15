Ahead of the local body polls, the AIADMK got a tremendous boost to its morale with 91,308 people, mostly from other parties, joining the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday.

Accepting them into the party fold, Ms. Jayalalithaa said, “Everyone who is in public life has a future and no party is equal to the AIADMK when it comes to rewarding the true cadre in public service at an opportune time.” The AIADMK enjoyed the whole-hearted support of the Tamils, she said, assuring them that the party would be a political training ground for newcomers in all aspects.

Cadre and leaders from other parties kept joining the AIADMK after witnessing and enjoying the benefits of the welfare schemes introduced by her government, Ms. Jayalalithaa said. The welfare schemes had come in for appreciation not just from within the country but also abroad. Recently, a north Indian State had replicated the Amma canteen model. Delegates from foreign countries had also visited the canteens to study and introduce the model in their countries.