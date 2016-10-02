The toll in the TNSTC bus – sand lorry collision at Thoppur near here on Friday has increased to seven with the death of Asha (30) of Dharmapuri at private hospital in the city on Friday evening.

Six persons, including four women, were killed and 36 were injured in the accident.

The injured were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, government hospitals in Dharmapuri and Omalur towns and also to a private hospital. Asha, who had been admitted to the private hospital, died late on Friday.