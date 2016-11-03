Trade body cites depleting water resources, impending crisis in the region

A desalination plant is essential to meet the demand for clean drinking water for the residents of Thoothukudi, which is facing a severe water crisis, according to D.R. Kodeeswaran, secretary, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thoothukudi.

He said the residents were supplied drinking water by the city corporation only once in 15 days. Referring to successfully functioning desalination plants in Chennai and in Ramanathapuram district, he said if such a facility was established in Thoothukudi, it could be more useful in meeting the drinking water need of the people and also the need of the industries.

Sewage treatment plant

The underground drainage work under way in the city should be completed and a sewage treatment plant established quickly. The treated water could also be used for industrial purpose, he told The Hindu here on Wednesday.

He also urged corporation authorities to remove encroachments on public places and improve road infrastructure. The authorities should think of ways to beatify the seashore in Thoothukudi and create more spots for the people to spend time and relax. A memorandum pressing for these demands had been submitted to Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani, he added.

Thoothukudi District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association vice-president K. Nehruprakash said the State government had in 2013 announced the setting up of a desalination plant in Thoothukudi, but there was no progress on the front.

During a meeting convened by officials on Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor two years ago, the stakeholders highlighted the need for setting up a desalination plant here.

Since water resources had been depleting fast, the industries should be made to rely solely on the seawater desalination plant, and the government should bring in an Act to ensure that groundwater as well as river water was utilised only for drinking purpose and agricultural activities, he added.