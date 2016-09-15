Onam celebrations at Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district on Thursday.

Houses, educational institutions and hospitals are decorated with Athapookolam

Malayalees celebrated Onam festival with religious fervour in the entire Kanniyakumari district on Thursday.

The houses, educational institutions and hospitals were decorated with Athapookolam(floral decoration), mostly with white and yellow flowers, which stand for purity and peace. Cultural programmes was also held to mark the harvest festival.

Thiruvathirakali, a traditional dress dance rhythmically formed around an oil lamp with clapping and singing, was also performed in different parts of the district.

The youngsters, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion, played ‘Ona Panthu’, made of clothe. The elders were given ‘Ona Kodi’ (new clothes) by their children.

Women wearing ‘settu mundu’ (white saree with a thin golden colour border) were seen in all temples across the district in the morning. Special pujas were conducted in Ayyappan Temple in Parvathipuram and other temples in the district. Devotees thronged in large numbers to offer prayer at the Adhi Kesava Perumal temple in Thiruvattar.

Local holiday had been declared for Kanyakumari district.