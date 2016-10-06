ingenious operation:The holes made by thieves on the wall of a mechanic shop and on the wall connecting it with an adjacent jewellery shop in Devikapuram.

Thieves drilled a hole in the wall of a jewellery shop and decamped with 50 kg of silver articles and 25 sovereigns of gold jewels in Devikapuram village near Polur.

‘Balaji Gold House’ is located on Polur Road in Devikapuram. It is one of the several shops in a row in the place. There was a mechanic shop that was not functioning behind the jewellery shop and there was a pond nearby in the rear side of the shop. After the shop was closed on Tuesday, watchman Elumalai was on duty outside.

Past midnight, Elumalai heard repeated thuds on the wall of the mechanic shop. When he went and checked there was a gang of about 10 men making hole on the wall of mechanic shop with the help of crowbar. The gang attacked Elumalai and caught him and tied his legs and arms. Siva, a load man, sleeping in front of the next shop, went to the place to check on hearing noise and was also caught and tied up.

The gang then made a hole in the mechanic shop, and from there they made another hole in the wall connecting mechanic shop and jewellery and gained entry.

The men wearing masks smashed the CCTV cameras in the shop. Soon they escaped from the place with valuables available in the shop’s rack and Rs.10,000 in cash. They tried to break the safe locker in the shop but failed.