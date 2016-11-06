Unidentified persons burgled the TASMAC shop No. 4750 at Ilanthai Road in Parvathipuram here on Friday night after drilling a hole on the rear side wall of the shop, police sources said.

The theft came to light when the employees opened the shop on Saturday morning. The employees were shocked to see bottles strewn inside the shop. The exact value of the theft is being calculated by the officials of the department. Vadaseri police rushed to the spot and further investigations are on. Only after getting details of the stolen liquor, FIR would be filed, police said.

A week ago, liquor bottles worth Rs. 48,000 were stolen from the same shop.

Police sources said as several theft attempts had been made at the same shop, it has been recommended to shift the shop to a safer location.