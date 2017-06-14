‘They can switch to cotton, vegetables’

more-in

It is time agriculturists of the Cauvery delta shed their reliance on paddy and switch over to pulses, vegetables and even cotton, K. Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, said.

He says the farmers have begun experimenting with alternative options. “It is doable,” the Vice-Chancellor asserts.

Last year, on the stretch between Valangaiman and Mayiladuthurai, cotton was raised over 9,000 acres. This year, 12,000 acres was covered in Tiruvarur district alone. The crucial element is the support of the government for procurement and marketing.

“Even the Civil Supplies godowns can be used for this purpose, as there will not be much paddy procurement in the initial months of this year,” he points out.

Conscious of the importance of promoting alternative options, the government has, in its Kuruvai package of assistance, decided to include pulses. The package will take care of paddy cultivation for 1.6 lakh acres and pulses, 1.32 lakh acres.

However, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam president K. Balakrishnan is not impressed with the idea of alternative options.

“Please understand that you can raise other crops in Kumbakonam or Mayiladuthurai or Kuttalam but not in every part of the delta.”

In areas such as Nagapattinam, Keezhaiyur and Thiruthuraipoondi, where the groundwater is generally saline, farmers have to depend only on the Cauvery water for farming. But, the river water becoming scarce during south west monsoon (June-September) is the norm in the last 20-25 years. “Under such circumstances, what else will the farmers do,” he wonders. As the government’s support is there only for paddy, it is but natural for the farming community to stick to that crop.

Due to vagaries of the nature and the “attitude” of the Karnataka government in not adhering to the stipulations of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, the Mettur dam was opened on the scheduled date only on three occasions in the last 15 years.

“In 12 out of the 15 years, we suffered heavy losses during the Kuruvai season and this also influences the mindset of the farmers before considering the alternative options”