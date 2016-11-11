Tourists from Czech Republic with the new currencies at State bank of India in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.Photo:M. Sathyamoorthy

Though the demonetisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 has hit tourism sector, three tourists from the Czech Republic, Petra, Martin Hruska and Vonas Smykal, told The Hindu that they faced minor problems when they tried to purchase goods on Wednesday, but the staff at the hotel where they were staying had been extremely helpful.

Mad rush

Though there was mad rush outside most banks and post offices in The Nilgiris district on Thursday to deposit and exchange their defunct notes, foreign tourists were given first preference by the police, who allowed them to make their way to the front of the queues.

However, the rush was easily managed at most places.

Police presence was stepped up at the main post office in Ooty and the State Bank of India to regulate people movement.