MUSIC DANCE DRAMA

AAA/Abi, Sridevi Fine Arts

Sunday 7.00 p.m.: PT. Thyagaraya Hall A/c. T.Nagar comedy king S.Ve. Sekar's live stage new spectacular legendary comedy play CRAZY THIEVES IN PALAVAKKAM. Story by Crazy Mohan. Bkg Tdy. 9841052165

Asthikasamajam Thiruvanmiyur Ph: 24521955 Cell: 9444379856 Venue: Amarabharathi,

12, West Tank Street

Today 6-30 p.m.: T.M. Krishna - Vocal with K. Arunprakash and G. Chandrasekar sarma

Kalakshetra Foundation, Thiruvanmiyur,

Chennai 600 041

Cordially invites you to its Monthly Program Kuchipudi Natyam by Lasya Mavillapalli Daughter and Disciple of Guru Narasimhachari and Guru Vasanthalakshmi 6,00 p.m, Friday 16 September 2016 at Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra. All are Welcome.

Kartik Fine Arts 24997788

'Bharat Ratna' M.S. Subbulakshmi Birthday Celebrations today at 7 p.m. Kartik Rajagopal Hall(A/c), 3/2, Sringeri Mutt Rd, RA Puram (Opp. Mandaveli Railway Station), Chennai- 28, Srivani Yella (from Thirupathi) - Veena, Sarvesh Karthick - Mridangam, Sri Sainath - Ghatam. Sponsor: LALGUDI TRUST. All are Welcome.

Mahalakshmi Welfare Association, No.11, Park View Street,RA Puram, Ch-28.

Ct: 9941130700

Today 6.30 p.m.: Mooka Pancha Sathi Musical Discourse by Kousalya Sivakumar. All are Welcome.

Narada Gana Sabha Trust Veena Mahotsavam

Today’s Concerts dedicated to Dr. M.S Subbalakshmi on her Birth Centenary Day; NGS Mini Hall, TTK Road, Chennai; 6-15 p.m.: Karakurichi A. Ravi, Lakshmi Ramesh & Shyamala Ravi (Pondy); 6-50 p.m.: Karaikurichi A. Balaji & Lakshminarayanan; 7-25 p.m.: Tata Banumathi (Pondy); 8-00 p.m.: Prabhavathi Ganesan; Accompanists: N.C Bharadwaj & Adambakkam Shankar. All are Welcome. Live webcast onwww.kalakendra.com

Narada Gana Sabha Trust Chennai- 600018 Ph: 24993201

Tomorrow - Mini Hall, 6 p.m.: Natyarangam - Bharatanatyam Recital – Poorna Margam by Mrs. Manjari. All are Welcome.

P.S. Institute of Music, Arts & Culture/Brahma Gana Sabha/ Rasika Ranjani Sabha/ Parampara 9444444767

Today 6 p.m. at TAG - P S Dakshinamurthy Hall A/c ( P.S. High School, Mylapore.) invites all to celebrate the Birth Centenary of Bharath Rathna Awardee Dr. Smt. M.S. SUBBALAKSHMI. Special Address by Sri S. GURUMURTHY(Eminent Columnist). Sri T.S. KRISHNAMURTHY, President P.S. Educational Society Presides, followed by Music Concert by Smt. GAYATHRI VENKATRAGHAVAN & Party.

Saraswathi Vaggeyakara Trust (Regd). Tambaram Asthika Sabha Ph: 22392291, 22393104.

Today at Sitadevi Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, East Tambaram 5 p.m.: Vocal Concert by Chi. V. Sriram with Kum. Shraddha Ravindran and Sri Surya Narayanan. 6.45 p.m.: Musical Feature on Sri Kavikunjara Bharathi's Kandapurana Keerthanais and other compositions by Valayapatti Sri Krishnan, Smt. Sundaravalli, Smt. Bhavya Hari with Accompaniments. All Welcome.

Sarvani Sangeetha Sabha 28151417

Today 6.15 p.m. at Raga Sudha Hall R. Rathi Priya - Vocal with Pappu Gyanadev & Pappu Satya Jayadev. All are welcome.

Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha (Estd : 1900) Ph: 9444701446

To-Day at 6.45 p.m. at Narada Gana Sabha Hall, Alwarpet, Shraddha Theatre Presents their new play AURANGAZEB Written by Indira Parthasarathy, Direction: V. Balakrishnan. Tickets available.

MISCELLANEOUS

Music Club, IIT Madras: CLASFEST 2016

Nadasvaram recital by Vyasarpadi G. Kothandaraman and Kanchipuram M.K. Pazhani, Perumper T.R. Sethuraman and Mylai S. Gajendran - Thavil, today at 6:30 p.m., Department of Management Studies (DOMS) Hall, Near Gajendra Circle, IIT Madras Campus.