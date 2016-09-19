Hindu Munnani members staged a demonstration here on Sunday protesting the delay in arresting the accused involved in the attack of textile unit owned by C.P. Shanmugam, district treasurer of the Hindu Munnani, at Palladam a week back.

Some people threw fireballs at Shanmugam’s unit during the night shift and electrical gadgets got damaged. Hindu Munnani State secretary Kishore Kumar said the attacks on Mr. Shanmugam’s unit as well as on the properties of Hindu Munnani functionaries at Vellore this month looked to be orchestrated and police had failed miserably to nab the culprits.

“Being an export hub, the Tirupur cluster can easily become target of the terrorists,” he said.