Following seizure of Rs. 1 cr from staff, IT dept. raids 9 places belonging to the firm

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday raided the premises of Pothys Private Ltd, a firm that runs a chain of textile showrooms in South India.

Nearly hundred officials from the I-T department searched nine places belonging to the retailer in Coimbatore, Puducherry and in the city.

An official from the department who confirmed the raids told The Hindu, “Two Pothys employees were caught caught carrying Rs. 1 crore in Puducherry. When questioned, they were unable to give clear answers about the source of the cash.”

The official added, “With the announcement of the bypoll date, the model code of conduct has come into force in Puducherry. So based on a tip-off from the police, we conducted the search,” he said.

Till late night



The raids began at 9.30 a.m. and went on till late night. According to Income Tax officials, the searches would continue on Wednesday.

Another official, who was a part of the operation, said that only the garments division was being searched. When asked whether any evidence was found, he said, “We have found some evidences and we are verifying them. We cannot say anything now.”

On whether other places and businesses belonging to the company would also come under the scanner, the official said: “It’s too early to say.”

The directors of Pothys Private Limited could not be reached for their comments.

According to Pothys website, the firm began its journey in the year 1930 at Srivilliputtur. It was the first retail showroom in Tamil Nadu to be accredited with the ISO 9001 certification way back in 2003, the site claimed.