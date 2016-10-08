Demanding the reinstatement of eleven terminated contract workers, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Employees’ Union staged a demonstration here on Friday.

The protestors said the 11 contract workers, who were working in the Office of General Manager, BSNL, Chennai for the past 15 years, were terminated from work since October 1 without citing any valid reason.

While the contractor did not provide any reason for the termination of the workers, the BSNL administration too did not take any effort to mediate between the contractor and the affected workers.

“Condemning the contractor and the BSNL administration and demanding the reinstatement of terminated workers in the positions in which they were working, we’re staging the demonstration. If not, the agitation will intensify in the days to come,” warned S. Paulraj, district president of BSNL Employees’ Union.

Disbursal of salary

The BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU) demands disbursal of salary to contract employees on 7th of every month.

In connection with this demand, the BSNLEU and Tamilnadu Telecom Contract Employees Association staged agitation in three places in Kanniyakumari district on Friday.

The agitation held before the office of the General Manager, BSNL was presided over by K. George, district president of BSNLEU. District Secretary of Tamilnadu Telecom Contract Employees Association Selvam spoke.

They were also demanding reinstatement of 11 contract workers whose services were terminated.

The agitation was also held in Thuckalay and Marthandam, said a release.