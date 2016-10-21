Tension gripped Cardamom Planters’ Association College here on Thursday for some time as two sections of college committee members barged into the administrative office and tried to take control of the college administration.

Police, who rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, asked both the groups to leave the college and submit documentary evidence to prove their right to take over the administration. They also locked the committee rooms.

Sources said the college committee had 488 members.

The committee was divided into two recently, and both the groups were trying to take control of the administration.

Members of both the groups claimed that they were the official administrative committee members.