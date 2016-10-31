Tension prevailed in Kongavembu village near Harur on Saturday evening, when some miscreants belonging to the neighbouring S. Patti village set fire to a cattle shed and assaulted a local resident.

Police sources said that some people of S. Patti village picked up a quarrel with a group of residents of Kongavembu. Both belonged to rival castes.

The group of S. Patti set fire to the cattle shed and also attacked Mohan.

Admitted to hospital

Mohan, who suffered injuries, was later admitted to the government hospital.

As tension mounted, police reinforcements were sent to both Kongavembu and S. Patti villages on Saturday evening itself from the districts of Krishnagiri and Erode to prevent any clash between the two rival groups.

Police pickets continued on Sunday too, police sources said.