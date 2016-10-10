Tennis tournament

State-level Junior Tennis Tournament organised by Games Ville Sports Academy, Thoothukudi began here on Sunday. G. Grahadurai, former president, Thoothukudi District Tennis Association inaugurated the tournament.

It is being held for participants under 10 years of age, U- 12 years and U- 14 years of age.

The participating players from districts including Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Ramanathapuram competed in the tournament, which began at 8 a.m. and continued till late in the evening under flood lights, said T. Rybin, Director of the Academy. The Academy is also gearing up to organise archery championship tournament here on Monday.

Participants from southern districts including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar had expressed their interest in participating in this game, he said.