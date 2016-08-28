The icons included a two-and-a-half feet tall Sivan and Parvathy statue, smaller Vinayakar, Natarajar, Sivan and Bhoodevi deities.

Ten ancient panchaloka icons were unearthed near the hallowed Sri Somanathar temple at Perumagalur near Peravurani in Thanjavur district on Saturday. Workers excavating earth for laying water supply pipelines hit the icons at a depth of around five feet near the temple complex. The icons included a two-and-a-half feet tall Sivan and Parvathy statue, smaller Vinayakar, Natarajar, Sivan and Bhoodevi deities.

Upon information, Peravurani Tahsildar Raghunathan inspected the spot and the idols and arranged for their safe relocation to Taluk Office.

Further investigation is under way.