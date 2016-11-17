Villagers here on Wednesday opposed the demolition of a Mariamman temple in Mettur that was constructed on encroached land. The land in Nehru Nagar belongs to the TANGEDCO. Officials lodged a complaint with the police and revenue officials to remove the encroachment. On Wednesday, officials attempted to demolish the temple. The police removed the protesters demolished the temple.

Mettur dam water level

Water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam stood at 40.6 ft on Wednesday against the full level of 120 ft. While the inflow as 464 cusecs, the discharge was at 500 cusecs.

Water not supplied

Demanding that drinking water be supplied to them regularly, villagers of Arunthathiyar Street in Pillanatham Panchayat in Tiruchengodu came to the Collectorate with empty pots, here on Monday. They said that there are more than 5,000 people living in six wards in the panchayat and about 200 families are living in their colony. Water is not supplied regularly and is also distributed at any part of the day without prior information. They said that water is distributed for less than 20 minutes which is insufficient. Despite many representations to the panchayat president, no action has been taken for regular supply of water, they said. Villagers wanted regular supply of water and also change of tank operators. They submitted petitions to District Collector M. Asia Mariam.

Egg price reduced

With drop in demand, the wholesale price of egg in Namakkal Zone was reduced by 20 paise to be fixed at Rs. 3.82 here on Monday. Officials of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone said that the demand for eggs dropped ahead of the Sabarimala season and further drop in price is expected in coming days. They said that the price remained at Rs. 4.02 from November 1 to 13 before dropping by 20 paise on Monday. Further drop in wholesale price is expected till the Sabarimala season ends, they added.

Goondas Act invoked

District Collector M. Asia Mariam has invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against M. Venkatachalam (34) of Bailnadu in Kolli Hills who was recently arrested for involving in manufacturing of illicit arrack.

IMFL shops to be closed

All the outlets selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Paramathy Velur Assembly Constituency in the district will remain closed on November 17, 18, 19 and 22 due to elections for the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Karur district. Collector M. Asia Mariam in a press release said that IMFL shops will be closed from 10 am on November 17 to 12 in the midnight on November 19 when polling takes place. Also, during the counting of votes on November 22, shops will be closed from 10 am to 12 in the midnight.