Temperature during day and night time is expected to drop favouring the poultry in the district.

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute here and Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, stated that the sky would be generally cloudy with chance of fairly widespread rainfall over the district. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 37 degree Celsius (98.6 degree Fahrenheit) and 23 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) respectively. Wind speed would be around 8 km per hour, mostly from west while relative humidity would be in the range of 42 to 72 per cent.

The release stated that weakened Southwest Monsoon over the State and setting up of favourable North East Monsoon parameters were observed.

Though the wind direction was continuing from western side, increased moisture content in the wind may favour the beginning of showers in the State in a day or two.

This would bring down the day and night temperature, the press release added.

The weather would be favourable for poultry. Newly arrived maize and other feed ingredients could be procured based on nutrient composition and mycotoxin levels.

Since, high level of mycotoxin in feed would decrease immunity and increase disease occurrence, the release added.