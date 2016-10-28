Employees of Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited resorted to ‘kanji thotti’ protest on Thursday demanding disbursal of salary.— PHOTO: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Over 200 employees who have not been paid salary for 3 months participated

Employees of Tamil Nadu Industrial Explosives Limited (TEL) resorted to “kanji thotti” protest on Thursday to draw the government’s attention to their demand to disburse the pending salary for staff and employees for Deepavali.

K.R. Subramanian, district council president, Labour Progressive Front, said about 200 employees of TEL took part in the protest. The workers had staged a demonstration outside the Collector’s office on Tuesday and later submitted a petition to the Collector.

TEL, which is a government of Tamil Nadu enterprise, has nearly 370 employees — both staff and workers.

“While salary has not been disbursed for four months for the staff, workers have not been paid for the last three months. We want the management to disburse the salary for Deepavali,” he said.

Though TEL had been a profitable enterprise, production was stopped for the last one month due to paucity of funds, he added.

“TEL should continue to function. There were 1,400 employees during the late 80s.

Over the years, the number of employees dwindled as many left on voluntary retirement. Today, there are only 370 employees,” he said.

He said that they met the general manager and he informed them that a board meeting was scheduled to be held on Friday.

