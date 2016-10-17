Technical experts visited the State Bank of Travancore’s ATM kiosk at Chinnaveeranpatti near here on Sunday where some unidentified persons made an attempt to loot cash stuffed inside the machine.

The experts were now trying to retrieve the footages captured by the in-built CCTV camera of the machine and also the camera placed on the ceiling of the kiosk.

“Persons, who made the attempt to break open the machine, have damaged the camera on the top. But the experts will be attempting to retrieve the data from the hard disk and also ascertain whether the accused managed to take away the cash.

“Preliminary assessment by the police stated that the cash kept inside was safe,” bank sources said.

On Saturday, people in the vicinity first noticed the damages caused to the ATM.