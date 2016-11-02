The district administration has identified nine severely disaster-prone and 43 minimally disaster-prone areas, ahead of the onset of north-east monsoon in the district.

Special teams consisting of officials drawn from the departments of rural development, public works, agriculture and horticulture have been formed to deal with problems during monsoon. Block-level personnel will function as revolving teams providing sustained local information to the Collectorate.

Drills

The Department of Fire has been conducting drills for the public and in schools to provide basic emergency evacuation skills during monsoons. TANGEDCO has also been advised to remain alert to calls regarding damages to power supply infrastructure to prevent any loss of lives.

Food supplies

Civil supplies department has been advised to stock up food supplies and provisions for emergency food distribution during evacuations. Local bodies have been directed to inspect local community halls, wedding halls to house people in the wake of emergencies.

Toll-free numbers

Control room with 24 hour toll-free emergency number 1070, and district administration’s toll-free 1077 will be in operation for the public to elicit information and also provide details of emergencies to officials.