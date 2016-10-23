A total of 2,848 candidates – men 1,198 and women 1,650 – appeared for the examinations conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board for recruiting assistant professors to be posted in the government engineering colleges in the state here on Saturday.

The examinations were held under tight security arrangements in a dozen centres.

V. Sampath, District Collector, accompanied by A. Gnanagowri, Chief Educational Officer visited a few centres and monitored the examinations.

The whole examination process was videographed in all the centres.