S. Senthil Arumugam (49), a social science teacher at government-aided Ellainayakkanpatti Middle School, was arrested by Pudukottai All Women Police on a charge of sexual misconduct with a student on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old girl was studying in Class VII. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, he was arrested under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012, sources said.